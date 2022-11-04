Jenny Johal, popular Punjabi singer, questioned by NIA in connection with murder of Sidhu Moosewala

Jenny Johal, a popular Punjabi singer, was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. For nearly four hours, the singer was interrogated.

Johal’s recently released song Letter to CM, which seeks justice for Sidhu Moosewala, has received a lot of attention.

Previously, the NIA questioned famous singers Afsaan Khan, Dalpreet Dillon, and Mankirat Aulak at its Delhi headquarters. Mankirat Aulak and Dalpreet Dillion were suspected of having ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Unidentified assailants shot and killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district after the Punjab Police withdrew security for 424 people, including Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Goldy Brar, a Canadian-based gangster, later claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Brar, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, stated on Facebook that he killed Moose Wala to avenge the death of gangster Vicky Middukhera.