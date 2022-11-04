Rahul Gandhi, others sued for using KGF-2 song in Bharat Jodo Yatra video

A claim for copyright infringement has been made against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Srinate, and Jairam Ramesh by Bengaluru-based music label MRT Music. The music label claimed in its case that it spent a significant amount of money to obtain the Hindi song rights to the South Indian hit KGF 2.

MRT Music claims that the Congress took songs from the film without asking for permission and used them in marketing videos for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which featured Rahul Gandhi.

Under sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 63 of the Copyrights Act, 1957, a FIR has been filed against the party in general and the three Congress leaders in particular.

A complaint has been made against the Congress, represented by Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate, and Rahul Gandhi, according to Narasimhan Sampath, the attorney for the music platform, for violating MRT Music’s copyrights.

‘The complaint mainly pertains to the unlawful fraudulent and illegal actions of the members of the steering committee in so far as violating the copyrights owned by MRT Music. The INC has created a video by unlawfully downloading and synchronising and broadcasting the songs pertaining to the movie KGF – Chapter 2 in Hindi and portraying it to be owned by the INC. They have also used a logo namely ‘Bharath Jodo Yatra’ in the said video and have broadcasted the same on their official social media handles,’ said Sampath.