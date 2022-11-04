The Beer Party of Austria gains ‘national prominence’ after its election victory!

Everyone in the country was taken aback when punk rock musician Dominik Wlazny declared his intention to run for president. His political party’s name, Beer Party, and the guarantee that all of his followers would receive free beer during the campaign added to the intrigue of the election. The Beer Party’s creator, however, finished third in the election that ended on October 9, which was a significant surprise. He placed second in Vienna, which was a better performance.

With somewhat less than 11% of the total votes cast in Vienna, Wlazny fell far short of challenging the incumbent Alexander Van der Bellen. But as the party’s popularity has increased over time, media coverage has made his ‘do it yourself’ tenet well-known across the nation. ‘ I am really happy with the outcome. In comparison to other parties, we are a pretty small staff. This election’s spending was incredibly low. In Vienna, I was only able to hang nine enormous banners ‘,Wlazny told the local media after the election results were announced.

‘But I could create videos to share my viewpoints with the entire globe. Additionally, the outcome is superb. We are doing everything on our own; I have no parliamentary party supporting me ‘, he said. Wlazny, a licenced physician, first started the party in 2015 as a joke, but his justifications for safeguarding the nation’s history and culture ended up gathering support. ‘ New views must be heard, whether in politics or beer. Additionally, anything positive can only be created via originality and new inspirations ‘, says Wlazny. ‘And from this standpoint, I consider my candidacy as a catalyst for national reflection’.