What’s up with Twitter? Website users unable to log in!

Some Twitter users were unable to access the microblogging platform on Friday morning, in advance of the announced layoffs. While there was no slowness experienced by app users, online users were confronted with a popup message saying ‘Something Went Wrong, But Don’t Worry – Try Again’ while attempting to connect into Twitter.

According to DownDetector, a tool that tracks website outages, it appeared that the website owned by Elon Musk was experiencing an outage in a few locations across the world. It claimed that, as opposed to the app, there was just a ‘issue’ with Twitter’s desktop version. Around 7,500 people work at Twitter, which had roughly 330 million users at the beginning of 2019.

Elon Musk reportedly intends to fire around half of Twitter’s staff in an effort to reduce expenses and boost income. The limited outage began at 3 in the morning and had a significant rise around 7 in the morning. The DownDetector Map showed that just a small portion of India’s users were experiencing issues with the social networking site.

Additionally, he only just unveiled a $8 membership plan for a verified blue tick in an effort to increase the microblogging site’s revenue, which has been mostly dependent on adverts. In addition to receiving the verification badge, people who purchase the plan may have their tweets pushed extensively and see fewer advertisements.

Musk stated, ‘We need to pay the bills somehow,’ in a tweet regarding the plans he has for the microblogging platform. Twitter has not turned a profit in a number of years, and its monthly user base of approximately 300 million people has stayed largely stable.