Amid row, Musk, Twitter sued for mass lay-off plans: Report

San Francisco: Twitter was sued over Elon Musk’s plan to lay off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court. Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.

Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company’s workforce in a bid to cut costs, the report said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Twitter’s new owner will inform the staff affected on Friday, the report said. Bloomberg also reported that Musk intends to reverse the social media company’s existing work from anywhere policy and will require employees to work from office though some exceptions could be made.

Musk, in a tweet, had denied a New York Times report that said he was planning to lay off Twitter employees before Nov. 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. reports have come up earlier this week that said Musk plans to cut a quarter of Twitter’s workforce as part of a first round of layoffs at his recently acquired company.