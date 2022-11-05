‘Breaking Bad’ star Aaron Paul files legal documents to change his last name from Sturtevant to Paul

Aaron Paul, star of ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Westworld,’ has officially changed his last name from Sturtevant to Paul to match his professional moniker. He has also requested that his baby boy’s name be changed from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul.

According to legal documents obtained by a publication, Paul’s wife Lauren intends to legally change her last name as well, so that their entire family can share the same surname.

According to TMZ, the actor filed a petition to change his name earlier this week. Aaron Paul, not Aaron Sturtevant, is now the official name of the 43-year-old. The couple has two children.

Sharing first photos of his son on Instagram, the actor wrote, ‘My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly. (sic)’