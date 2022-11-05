Fountain Pen Day: History, Significance, Facts, Date & More…

Fountain Pen Day, which this year is observed on November 4, is the first Friday in November. It was founded in 2012 and is a day devoted to honouring and encouraging the enjoyment of writing in general as well as the usage of fountain pens in particular. The day’s aim is to emphasise the enjoyment of creative writing done elegantly as well as the elegance of writing with attractive instruments.

History;

The first kind of fountain pen was utilised by the ancient Egyptians circa 3,000 B.C. Stylus was the name given to them. They scribed on reed straw using ink made of vegetable gum and soot. These were referred to as ‘dip pens’ because of the way the ink was applied to them. ‘ Reservoir pens,’ or pencils that could hold their ink, were created over a long period of time. After being invented in the year 953, metal writing pens were first reported in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Significance;

Fountain Pen Day was created in 2012 by fountainpenday.org to encourage the use of fountain pens in daily life and to promote handwriting in general. On this day, special discounts are offered to help both those who have never used a fountain pen before and those who already love them upgrade or add another to their collection.

Although they are no longer the standard writing instrument of the day, fountain pens are nevertheless employed for crucial governmental papers. Nowadays, they are commonly viewed as luxury goods and sporadically as status symbols. Fountain pens are versatile tools that may be utilised for a range of artistic endeavours, such as expressive calligraphy and handwriting, ink drawings, and professional art and design.

Interesting facts;