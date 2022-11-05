Musk blames activists for Twitter’s huge decline in ad income while the company makes personnel cuts

As advertisers withdrew their support due to worries over content moderation, Twitter Inc. reduced half of its personnel on Friday, but claimed that the team in charge of halting the spread of misinformation suffered fewer cutbacks.

The social media company’s employees said in tweets that some product and engineering departments, as well as teams in charge of communications, content curation, human rights, and machine learning ethics, had been eliminated.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and the company’s new owner, tweeted on Friday that the site was seeing a ‘huge loss in revenue’ as a result of the advertiser retreat. The action ends a week of tumult and ambiguity over the company’s future.