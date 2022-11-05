Passenger train catches fire

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik in Maharashtra. All passengers in the train are safe as the passenger bogies have remained unaffected by fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

‘A fire was reported in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik. The luggage compartment detached from the train. Passenger bogies unaffected.Luggage compartment/Parcel van which was next to the engine has been detached from the train and soon train will re-start safely, said Central Railway (Mumbai).

Maharashtra | The luggage compartment/Parcel van which was next to the engine has been detached from the train & soon the train will restart safely. The reason for the fire is not yet established: Shivaji M Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Yf505MMuY1 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

More details are awaited.