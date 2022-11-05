Pope denounces rearmament as bringing the globe to ‘the brink’

On Friday, Pope Francis urged religious leaders to work to save the world from ‘the edge of a perilous precipice’ and to reject a new arms race that was, in his words, reshaping Cold War zones of influence.

On his first full day in Bahrain, Pope Francis gave a speech to close a conference on East-West dialogue that the king of the Gulf nation had sponsored. Unlike Saudi Arabia, Bahrain allows Christians to publicly practise their religion in churches.

Following a historic trip to Abu Dhabi in 2019, the first by a pope to the Arabian Peninsula, the pope’s initiative to strengthen connections with the Islamic world is being continued with the current tour. Since his election in 2013, he has travelled to roughly ten countries with a majority of Muslims.

Francis, who must use a wheelchair and a cane due to a knee condition, focused his speech on the contribution that religions can make to the causes of social justice, disarmament, and world peace.