Sukesh warns Satyendra Jain, Kejriwal, ‘Nothing will stop me from demanding CBI investigation’

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims that Minister Satyendar Jain and former Tihar DG Sandeep Goel are ‘threatening’ him as a result of his complaint being public, days after writing to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Sukesh, who is currently arrested and kept in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and is being brought to trial on multiple counts of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Money Laundering Act, claimed in a letter that ‘Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar DG are threatening me after my complaint to Delhi’s LG went public.’ This claim has been confirmed by his lawyer.

Sukesh grilled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and began a scathing assault. ‘Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute ?500 cr to the party in return for seats,’ he claimed. Sukesh also offered him a seat in the Rajya Sabha and questioned why the Delhi Chief Minister had received 50 crore from him.

‘Kejriwal Ji, I am the country’s biggest thus according to you, then why on what basis you received ?50 crore from me and offered Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you?’ the letter alleged.

The Delhi Chief Minister and jailed Minister Satyendar Jain were also requested to ‘stop threatening and intimidating’ him through the jail administration, and it was said that nothing would deter him from requesting a thorough CBI investigation. ‘Kejriwal ji and Satyendar Jain ji, stop threatening and intimidating me through the jail administration. Nothing will stop me from moving ahead and seeking a detailed CBI probe,’ the letter stated.