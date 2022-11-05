Telcos urge Europen Union to require Big Tech to cover network costs

According to four people with direct knowledge of the situation, telecom companies are pressuring the European Union to enact new regulations that would make Big Tech pay for network expenditures, following Australia’s lead.

Telecom companies in Europe have pushed for financial support from American tech companies like Alphabet’s Google, Facebook, and Netflix, claiming that they account for a significant portion of the region’s internet traffic.

The latest plan, which hasn’t been publicised, is being reviewed by the GSMA, an organisation that advocates for more than 750 mobile operators in the telecom industry.

John Giusti, the GSMA’s chief regulatory officer, stated that ‘GSMA is organising a proposal that speaks to Big Tech contribution to European infrastructure investment’ without going into further detail about the proposal’s content.

Within the next five to six weeks, a letter will be delivered to EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton, according to Giusti.