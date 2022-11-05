Ukrainian startups send message of hope as the battle rages

At this week’s Web Summit in Lisbon, the biggest internet event in Europe, which closed on Friday, Ukrainian entrepreneurs sent a message of hope: the conflict has made them more resilient than before.

Olga Shapovalova, an employee of education technology provider Headway, stated that everything changed once Russia invaded on February 24. It became commonplace to work from a bomb bunker. The startup’s employees left in certain cases.

However, Headway saw commercial growth despite the barrage of Russian missiles. It employed a large staff, established a location in nearby Poland, and utilised a learning app to counter the invasion’s propaganda.

The 31-year-old stated, ‘This is how we demonstrate that Ukrainians are so strong and we can conduct business well. We are working to develop; it’s how we fight to support Ukraine and our economy in our own manner.’