After TRS’ victory, KTR claims, Munugode by-election proved how righteousness triumphs

KT Rama Rao, the working president of the TRS, thanked the residents of Munugode on Sunday for the party’s victory in the bypoll and claimed the result showed how ‘righteousness wins.’

By a margin of 10,113 votes, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of the TRS beat Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy of the BJP in the Munugode by-election. Speaking to the media, KTR added, ‘This was not just a win for us, but a verdict that provided a cracking verdict to the Delhi bosses Modi and Amit Shah.’

KTR claimed that TRS had admitted defeat in Huzurabad and Dubbak. ‘We weren’t the ones who got aggressive, talked irrationally and spewed words,’ he added. He said that compared to the previous election, the TRS received more votes. ‘So many efforts, so many half attempts were made to bring us down, we can also talk about the Delhi brokers but we won’t. We don’t have that kind of mindset,’ he added.

He further said, ‘Maybe the face shown in the Munugode by-elections was that of Raj Gopal Reddy, but we all know the puppeteer was Amit Shah and Modi.’ He added that the people of Munugode gave a fitting response to BJP’s ‘ahankar’ (ego).

For their alleged involvement in cases involving disproportionate assets, he also criticised other BJP officials. The TRS leader said, ‘Etela Rajender was caught with unaccounted cash. Wasn’t that the truth?’