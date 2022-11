Alappuzha: Three people lost their lives when a bike rammed the rear of a school bus parked on the roadside at Aroor on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Abhijith (23), Alwin (23) and Bijoy Varghese (24).

The accident happened around 2 am. As per reports, the bike, which was overspeeding, rammed the parked school bus. Police suspect that the bike rider would have accidentally dozed off leading to the accident.