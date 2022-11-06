Bogus identities; Alert issued by Center on ‘illegal stay’ of Bangladeshi nationals; Report

The unlawful presence of Bangladeshi nationals in India has received a warning from the Union government. Director Generals of Police in States and Union Territories have been instructed to take necessary action against illegal immigrants who entered the country through West Bengal’s Bangladesh border and have since settled all across the nation, according to police sources on Sunday.

Security officials were made aware of a well-connected network of locals and agents in West Bengal who were helping foreign nationals enter the country and get original papers by using fictitious addresses, aliases, etc. The illegal immigrants who first received Aadhaar cards relocated to other locations throughout the nation in search of job before settling there. According to the sources, some people were successful in obtaining additional forms of identification or proof of address, including bank passbooks, voter identity cards, and PAN cards.

False identities

‘These documents enable them to create a false identity at a certain place and get employment. Many people use them to obtain passports in order to go overseas. The accused travel without being detected or apprehended since the documents, including the passport, are granted by the appropriate authorities’, a senior police officer told The Hindu. According to the advisory from the Centre, some residents in West Bengal were serving as agents by selling illegally obtained Indian identification documents, mainly Aadhaar cards.

The official cited the warning as saying that foreigners posing as Indian citizens utilised the passports for various reasons across India and said that the alleged foreign nationals were settled in a number of States, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. Days after the warning, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave the district collectors of Mehsana and Anand in Gujarat the authority to give citizenship certificates to Pakistani, Afghani, and Bangladeshi residents who belong to the Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Christian, Buddhist, and Jain groups.

T.N. Police drive

A few years ago, the Tamil Nadu Police began a campaign against Bangladeshi nationals who had relocated to various districts under the guise of West Bengal residents and obtained jobs in the textile, construction, and hospitality sectors. Some of them were detained and arrested in accordance with the Foreigners Act’s guidelines. ‘Most of these suspects were housed in the districts of Tirupur, Chengalpattu, Erode, Cuddalore, and Kancheepuram. The Bangladeshi labourers remained throughout the pandemic lockdown while many lakhs of migrant workers returned to their various home States. During that time, several of them engaged in activities like selling drugs’, the sources claimed.