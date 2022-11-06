In MP’s Kuno National Park, two cheetahs relocated to larger enclosure

On Saturday night, two of the eight cheetahs that were relocated from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park were moved to a bigger enclosure. The release of two cheetahs apparently angered Vijay Shah, the forest minister for Madhya Pradesh, because the big cats were released while he was away.

The release was supposed to take place in front of the minister on Sunday, but instead it happened on Saturday. Since being brought to India, the eight cheetahs—now reduced to six—have resided in a small enclosure. In the coming days, the remaining cheetahs will likewise be progressively released into the large enclosure.

Following facilities monitoring and enclosure inspection, the choice was made to release the cheetahs into the large enclosure. Cheetahs were released into a larger area where they could obtain chital and deer for hunting, according to DFO Prakash Kumar Verma.

On September 17, the day of his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out Project Cheetah’s restoration of eight cheetahs to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuna National Park.