India’s Tirupati Balaji temple reports billions of dollars in wealth!

On Saturday, the Tirupati Balaji temple in India announced an incredible collection of wealth that included 10.3 tonnes of gold stored in nationalised banks and a cash deposit of 15,938 crores ($1.94 billion). The estimated value of all temple assets is 2.26 lakh crore ($27.56 billion).

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that oversaw the grand Hindu shrine and its interlocking temples in South India, published a white paper on Saturday and disclosed a list of its assets, which included fixed deposits and gold deposits.

According to the trust, the extra funds are placed in certain banks. ‘Devotees of Srivari are requested not to believe such conspiratorial false propaganda. Cash and gold deposits made by TTD in various banks are done in a very transparent manner,’ Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said in a press statement.

The Hindu deity Vishnu is honoured in the Tirupati Balaji Temple in South India’s Andhra Pradesh state. According to popular belief, Lord Vishnu appeared at the temple to guide his followers toward salvation during the Kali era.

‘Fixed deposit investments made by TTD in various banks totaled 13,025 crore ($19.44 billion) in 2019 but have since climbed to 15,938 crore ($19.44 billion). The investment rose by 2,900 crores ($3.5 billion) during the past three years ‘,AV Dharma Reddy, TTD executive officer, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

According to bank-wise investments disclosed by the trust, TTD currently has 7339.74 tonnes of gold on hand, with 2.9 tonnes having been added during the previous three years. Over 7,123 acres in India, 960 properties make up the temple’s holdings. The offerings to the sacred deities received by the temple come from worshippers, companies, and organisations.