‘Layoffs on Twitter’ cause concern for H-1B visa holders: Report

Employees who worked for Twitter as foreign nationals in the US have been under a lot of stress as a result of the company’s major layoffs. According to the rules in place, they currently have a 60-day limit and risk losing their legal status. Non-immigrant visas known as H-1Bs enable foreign employees in specialty occupations to temporarily live and work in the US. A foreign worker must be sponsored by an employer in the United States in order to be eligible for such a visa.

According to a study of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data by the National Foundation for American Policy, 625 to 670 of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, or about 8% of them, are in H-1B status. Uncertainty surrounds the number of foreign nationals who lost their jobs due to the microblogging platform’s major layoffs.

What it means for employees:

Holders of H-1B visas are granted a 60-day ‘grace period’ after cancellation under USCIS regulations from 2017. This is so that another employer can more easily submit a petition for them in such a short period of time. Other types of immigrants, such as those with an L-1 intracompany transfer visa, frequently find it more challenging to resolve their immigration issues.

When there has been a ‘material change’ to the terms and circumstances of a granted H-1B petition, employers are obligated to inform US Citizenship and Immigration Services. In the event that your employer cancels your job before to the conclusion of your authorised stay, the employer must be responsible for the reasonable costs of your return transportation. It also states that your wage will not be less than that of other employees with comparable qualifications.