PM Modi says, Want to break all previous records in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Sunday that the people of Gujarat have once again made up their minds to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and have resolved to slam all previous records. He did this by launching his election campaign from the Adivasi belt of Kaprada with a new slogan, ‘Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che’ (We have made this Gujarat).

On December 1 and December 5, the BJP-ruled state will hold elections, with the results being counted on December 8. Gujarat has had the BJP in power for the past 27 years, and Modi claimed that not only in the nation but also around the world, it would have been unusual for a political party to have served the people for so long.

‘My ABCD starts with A for Adivasi. I have started my poll campaign in Gujarat by taking blessings of my Adivasi brothers and sisters. The people of Gujarat have once again made up their minds to elect the BJP. Not only this, they have decided to break all previous records,’ Modi stated in front of a huge crowd.

‘Sitting in Delhi, I am getting the inputs that the BJP will win with a record margin this time in Gujarat. In this election, I have told the Gujarat BJP that I am available for as much time as required. And this time I wish to break all my previous records. The record for Bhupendra (Patel) should be bigger than mine and I want to work to achieve this,’ he added.

The BJP won 127 out of 182 seats in Gujarat in the 2002 elections, which is the most number of seats the party has ever won in the state. Congress won 149 seats in the state’s history, setting the record in the middle of the 1980s under Madhavsinh Solanki’s direction.