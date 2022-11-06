Rahul Gandhi sued for ‘illegally using KGF: Chapter 2 music’ in Bharat Jodo Yatra!

On Friday, the MRT Music record label, which holds the rights to the music from ‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ filed a complaint against numerous leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) party, including Rahul Gandhi, for copyright breaches. The Congress party, according to the Bangalore-based record label, utilised their copyrighted music without their consent for the Bharat Jodo Yatra ads.

The INC party officials were accused of violating copyright rights by the record company, who recently complained to Bengaluru police. The copyright act was broken, claims the label, when two videos including songs from the popular Kannada film were shared on Congress’ social media accounts during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Under the guidelines of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Penal Code, the FIR was filed in the Yashwanthpur police station against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya.’ Section 63 of the Copyrights Act defines the accused’s aforementioned illegal activities as an offence. It is also a serious offence to create a fraudulent electronic record with the goal to present it as real and defraud the general public ‘, said in the complaint.

According to the Copyright Act of 1957, ‘each of the complainant’s copyrighted contents has been illegally stored, hosted, downloaded, sideloaded, uploaded and, as a result, creating infringing copies of the sound recording and audiovisual content,’ it continued. ‘The same is liable to be handed over and/or destroyed’.

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted in response to the FIR, making fun of Congress: ‘Congress filed another lawsuit after exploiting an image of Kannada star Akhil Iyer improperly in their campaign. This time by MRT Music, which owns the well-known music label KGF2. Without consulting the studio, Congress used the movie’s songs for the Bharat Jodo Yatra’.