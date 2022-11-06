TMC leader Anubrata Mondal questioned by CBI after winning Rs 1 crore lottery

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at Asansol jail to question arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal about a Rs 1 crore lottery prize he won in December 2021. The CBI team questioned Mondal for nearly an hour and a half.

Nagaland State Lottery issued the lottery, which is also known as ‘Dear Lottery.’ The lottery seller claimed he sold the lottery, which had a Rs 1 crore prize money, but not to Mondal.

TMC leaders are involved in money laundering through lottery, according to Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari. He claimed that the ruling TMC was laundering money through the lottery after TMC MLA Vivek Gupta’s wife won a large prize.

The BJP leader also claimed that the TMC is connected to the lottery company Dear Lottery. Anubrata Mondal is currently being held in Asansol jail on suspicion of cattle smuggling.

In connection with the cattle smuggling case, the CBI raided the home of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor in Bolpur, Birbhum district, West Bengal, on August 31. The TMC leader was later detained and arrested by the CBI.

Mondal’s name surfaced in the cattle smuggling investigation after the CBI filed a FIR in 2020. According to the CBI, over 20,000 cattle heads were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) while being smuggled across the border between 2015 and 2017.