UAE launches new visa overstay fines

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in the UAE has introduced new visa overstay fines. The authority has standardised the overstay fines.

Tourist and visit visa holders who overstay will pay Dh50 a day. At present, the fine is Dh100 per day. Fine for overstaying on a residency visa is doubled to Dh50 a day. It is now at Dh25 per day.

The authority informed that any days spent requesting documents or updating information are included in the number of days accumulating the fine. If an application to renew the visa is started but the correct documents are not uploaded within 30 days, or the wrong documents are uploaded more than three times, the application is cancelled and a new one must be started.

Also, all residency visa holders have a six-month grace period to either leave the country or change their status once the permit has either been cancelled or expired.