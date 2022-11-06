US asks Ukraine to be open to negotiations with Russia

According to the Washington Post, the US is quietly pressing Ukraine to demonstrate an openness to negotiate with Russia, despite the State Department’s claim that Moscow is intensifying the conflict and does not want to engage in genuine peace talks.

According to unidentified sources, the appeal by American officials was not intended to compel Ukraine to the bargaining table, but rather to guarantee Kyiv retains the support of other countries.

According to the Post, US and Ukrainian officials recognised that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s embargo on discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin has caused worry in sections of Europe, Africa, and Latin America, where the war’s consequences on food and gasoline costs are most acute.

‘Ukraine fatigue is a real problem for some of our allies,’ an unnamed US official was quoted as saying.

On October 4, Zelenskiy signed a decree formally calling any Ukrainian negotiations with Putin ‘impossible,’ but left the door open to talks with Russia.