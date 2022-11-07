Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim accuses BJP of corruption in Morbi bridge tragedy

On Sunday, November 6, Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Gujarat Morbi bridge tragedy. He claimed that the BJP’s corruption was to blame for the bridge’s collapse. On October 30, 135 people were killed in the Morbi bridge disaster.

‘The BJP took cut money, which is why the suspension bridge in Morbi collapsed, claiming several lives,’ he said.

On Sunday, Hakim spoke at a public meeting in Murshidabad, where he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, ‘In 2016, when a bridge collapsed in Kolkata, I was the urban development minister. Some people died in that incident. At that time, PM Modi had then said in a meeting that it was an indication of God to show that Didi’s government will collapse. Today, I want to tell Modiji because of you, nearly 200 people have died in Gujarat. The bridge collapsed because your BJP took cut money.’

He also said, ‘Ahead of the Gujarat elections and for your scheduled visit to the state, the bridge was reopened hurriedly. Who will take the responsibility? Is God is indicating that this time the bridge will also bring the fall of the government in Gujarat?’