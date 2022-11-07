Businessman from Barmer passes away while reading a newspaper; viral CCTV footage

Unexpectedly, a businessman from Rajasthan passed away at a facility in Barmer while reading the newspaper. His dying moments were caught on the building’s CCTV system, and after the video went viral on social media, it caused terror and health concerns among internet users.

The dead, identified as Pachpadra resident Dilip Kumar, can be seen reading a newspaper in the footage just before he collapses to the ground. The images suggested that he briefly felt nervous before falling off the bench. He was being assisted by the clinic’s receptionist, but his consciousness was lost. Doctors at the facility and other onlookers were then seen attempting to help the businessman.

At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, the incident took place. He was then sent to a government hospital where he was later declared dead.

According to sources, Kumar had been operating a clothing and textile business in Surat, Gujarat, for many years. On November 4, he was travelling to Barmer to attend a social event. He had complained of a toothache and arrived at Balora’s dental office. At this facility, he took his final breath, and the video clip has since gone viral.