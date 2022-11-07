Following complaints about overcharging, Airbnb changes the price display on its app

On Monday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced changes to the way the company displays prices on its app. The decision was made following customer complaints.

‘I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain,’ CEO Brian Chesky tweeted.

Starting next month, Airbnb will implement four changes. Guests would be able to see the total amount they must pay up front.

According to Chesky’s tweet, customers will now be able to see the full price breakdown, including Airbnb’s service fee, discounts and taxes.

Chesky stated that the San Francisco-based company’s search algorithm will prioritise the total price over the nightly fare. He also said that the company would launch new pricing and discount tools.

In response to customer complaints about having to perform checkout tasks, Chesky stated that guests should not be required to perform ‘unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry or vacuuming.’

Airbnb, which has lost approximately 37% of its share value this year, has benefited from strong travel demand but now faces risks from inflation and a strong dollar.