Gandhada Gudi’ is all set to stream on OTT platform

The late legendary actor Puneet Rajkumar, popularly known as the Power Star, was adored by millions of people for both his acting and personality. He was well recognised for having a variety of interests, such as travelling, experiencing new things, and studying nature. The same is depicted in the recently released film ‘Gandhada Gudi’ produced by his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

The film was given to all of Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans as a gift on October 28, 2022, the first anniversary of his departure, and they will cherish it for years to come.

‘Gandhada Gudi’ has earned accolades from viewers, who showered the theatre with respect despite the film’s lack of commercial appeal. Initially planned for an OTT release, the movie was ultimately decided to be made available on theatre.

Fans will be able to watch ‘Gandhada Gudi’ on Amazon Prime Video soon, according to recent rumours. The release’s specifics, though, have not yet been made public in a formal manner. The movie’s OTT release is anticipated for November.

Amoghavarsha and Puneet Rajkumar are featured in the 90-minute documentary under his direction as they set out to explore Karnataka’s vast bio-diversity, which is largely unknown to outsiders. Together, they thoroughly investigated Karnataka in search of the region’s undiscovered gems and marvelled at mother nature’s beauty.