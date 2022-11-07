Gigi Hadid shuts off her Twitter after Elon Musk took control: I don’t want to be a part of that place.

Over the weekend, supermodel Gigi Hadid said on Instagram that she had deleted her Twitter account because of its ‘new leadership.’ Her action comes a few days after Twitter was dramatically acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The 27-year-old supermodel described Twitter as a ‘cesspool of hate and prejudice,’ adding that she did not believe it to be a ‘safe place for anyone.’ I deleted my Twitter account today,’ she remarked in her Instagram story. It has been a cesspool of hatred and bigotry for a long time, but especially under its new leadership. I don’t want to be a part of that.

‘Apologies only to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say if it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social network that will bring more good than damage,’ Gigi said in response to her fans’ complaints. The supermodel tweeted the aforementioned phrases and a link to Shannon Raj Singh’s post about being fired from her employer.

Elon Musk has lately been under fire for firing 50% of Twitter staff after tweeting that the firm was losing $4 million every day.