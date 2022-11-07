No relief for the people; China to adhere ‘unwaveringly’ to zero COVID policy

The severe zero-Covid regulations in China have been in effect for more than two years, and during that time, several instances of the problems residents have encountered as a result of them have come to light. The disruptive rules may soon be repealed, according to recent reports. The expectation was crushed, though, on Saturday when health authorities declared that China will ‘unwaveringly’ adhere to the policy.

According to the Guardian, the news follows days of rumours regarding the laws that have hampered China’s economic development and way of life. There are approximately 200 lockdowns in effect across China. The countrywide limitations were the most logical and effective course of action, according to Hu Xiang, disease control officer of China’s national health commission, on Wednesday.

She told reporters, ‘We should uphold the ideal of putting people and lives first, as well as the more general approach of limiting imports from outside and domestic rebounding’. This is because, according to a recent Reuters article, a former Chinese disease control official revealed during a conference that significant modifications to the nation’s ‘dynamic-Zero’ COVID strategy are anticipated in the upcoming months.

Speaking during a session with the following title ‘In China’s Exit Strategy from Zero-COVID,’ Zeng Guang, a former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated that ‘the situation is changing now, and China’s ‘dynamic zero’ will also go through significant changes.

According to reports, the death of a three-year-old kid in a residential complex that was quarantined had fanned rising discontent with the anti-virus measures. This has also spurred rumours of policy adjustments. Last week’s rumours of relaxation had lifted stock markets in China, and by Wednesday the MSCI China Index had gained $450 billion. Investors and the general public clutch onto any hints of change. 4,045 new infections were reported on Thursday, a six-month high. The figure decreased slightly to 3,837 a day later.