Suvendu Adhikari declares a ‘health emergency’ due to the dengue outbreak in Bengal and requests help from the Center.

Suvendu Adhikari, the head of the opposition, has called for quick central government intervention in the dengue outbreak in West Bengal. He has asked the Center to deploy a team to Bengal to assist those affected by dengue.

‘A health emergency is currently occurring in the State of Bengal. The people of West Bengal are plagued by mosquitoes at a time when you are choking in the capital,’ Read from Adhikari’s letter.

Adhikari claimed that the state administration has been hiding information and censoring dengue statistics in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Doctors working in government hospitals have been told to record any fatalities brought on by fever and haemorrhage or an unknown fever.

He has also made serious allegations of embezzlement using funds granted by the central government for similar purposes. Suvendu has requested that the federal government send a team of medical experts to assist and counsel the West Bengal government.

He has also requested a probe into data that the state government gave; following a rigorous analysis and investment, those responsible should face repercussions.

He stated in the letter that the positive rates were 35% in Kolkata, 23% in Hoogly, 18% in Jalpaiguri, and 14% in North 24 Parangas.