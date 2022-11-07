Under CPM Rule, Oligarchy Prevails in Kerala: Governor

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan claimed on Monday that the state is run by the CPI(M) and that this is obvious from the instances of party cadres being recruited to positions of authority.

He said this in reference to rumours that the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor’s office had sent a letter requesting the ‘priority list’ of CPI(M) cadres to be appointed to temporary positions in the civic body.

‘The letter that is the subject of journalistic coverage is not the first of its kind. There are several of these letters with persons. In Kerala, they’ve transformed into an oligarchy’ declared the governor.

Additionally, he asserted that people were inquiring as to whether all government posts in Kerala were reserved for cadres and whether influential individuals only received jobs at universities in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to media on this occasion, the governor further asserted that the CPI(M) central leadership has distanced itself from statements made by the Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal that were purportedly detrimental to national unity. Balagopal had already been charged with breaking his oath of office, and he had informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the minister no longer had his ‘pleasure.’

Mr. Khan had requested that the Chief Minister act in a ‘constitutionally appropriate’ manner.