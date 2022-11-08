‘Answer sheets fly out of trucks’; Dozens of students to reappear in exams!

After their test papers flew out of a United Parcel Service truck while being delivered for checking, more than 50 pupils at a high school in the United States may have to repeat the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT).

The school administration acknowledged in a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday that the SAT tests that El Paso High School students took on October 27 were misplaced in transit after being sent to UPS. In a statement, El Paso Independent School District spokeswoman Liza Rodriguez claimed that all but 55 of the answer sheets had been retrieved. She also added that the district was collaborating with the College Board to ‘find a remedy’ for the children who had been impacted.

Freddy Chavez, a senior at El Paso High School, told The New York Times, ‘I was driving on Mesa Street back from the gym, and all of a sudden, I see like, a bunch of papers just everywhere. I really didn’t think much of it until a few days later, when I heard rumours that those were actually SATs. I connected the dots right away’.

The New York Times reported that students were informed during final period on Wednesday that the SAT exams they had completed on October 27 would not be scored because they had gotten off of the UPS vehicle that was bringing them. The pupils would have to take the frequently terrifying test again rather than utilising their scores to complete their college applications.

Even though it has not finished its investigation, United Parcel Service was eager to acknowledge its error. In a statement, UPS claimed that it had apologised to the school and extended their regrets to the pupils. ‘We have spoken with the driver about the fact that his actions in this situation do not reflect UPS policies and procedures. The first objective for UPS is to reliably and safely fulfil our service promises’.