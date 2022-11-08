Elon Musk now oversees five businesses and puts in 120 hours each week.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, now owns five businesses, including Twitter. Tesla, Nueralink, SpaceX, and his cosmetics line The Boring Company were already under Musk’s management. Musk is currently quite busy with his five brands. On November 4, Musk disclosed that he now works 120 hours per week as a result of buying Twitter during the annual Ron Baron Conference in New York.

‘My workload increased from perhaps 70 to 80 to probably 120 hours per week. He stated during the interview that he works seven days a week between going to sleep and waking up to work. Now that Twitter is on the proper track, Musk said he will move his attention to other projects.’

After several detours, Musk ultimately acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal. Since his takeover, he has made several significant adjustments to the social networking platform. Musk fired Twitter’s senior executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, head of policy and legal Vijaya Gadde, and chief financial officer Nel Segal. After Musk took over, Twitter’s workforce was cut by approximately 50%. The microblogging app has undergone major alteration as a result of changes made by Musk. To encourage users to pay the monthly fee of Rs 650 ($8), he has offered to give each one of them a blue tick.

Musk has made the Twitter verification subscription available to iOS users in a few locations. The US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK are among the nations. He added that the subscription’s launch in India will happen in less than a month. When asked when the Twitter subscription plan would be available in India, Musk replied, ‘ideally, less than a month.’ The cost to obtain the blue tick in India hasn’t yet been made public.