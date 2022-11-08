Nov. 8 ‘Trending Hashtags’ – Twitter loses a million users; improper impersonation banned; Microsoft sued!

Twitter purportedly loses one million members in a week, impersonations without apparent marks are now a punishable offence on Twitter, and a lawyer claims Microsoft breached open-source licencing. After the seismic changes in the way the platform functions, Twitter’s user base significantly decreased. According to the MIT Technology Review, the social media network has reportedly lost over one million followers in only one week since Elon Musk assumed control of it.

The figure was calculated by a company called Bot Sentinel, which keeps an eye on platform usage. According to the company, in only one week, around 877,000 accounts were suspended and nearly 500,000 were terminated. That is more than double the average number. People leaving, according to Bot Sentinel, were not pleased with the adjustments made under Musk’s leadership. Elon Musk has said that users who imitate others without labelling them as parodies would have their accounts permanently terminated. This is related to Twitter’s seismic developments. This looks to be at odds with the ‘free speech’ arguments he made for himself.

Musk clarified in a subsequent tweet that there won’t be any warnings because extensive verification is now being implemented. Like previous changes before it, this one too seems to have been introduced without warning. A group of semiconductor manufacturers seeks to make their manufacturing process greener. Over 60 electronic supply chain businesses make to the organisation, known as the Semiconductor Climate Consortium. The organisation features well-known brands including Intel, AMD, Samsung, TSMC, Micron, and others. The group recently founded last week and is now choosing a leadership council. It will start by concentrating on creating ideal procedures, emission targets, and decarbonization plans.

For violating the rights of programmers, a lawyer has brought legal action against Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI. Matthew Butterick claims that the Copilot function of GitHub breaches the provisions of open-source licences. Microsoft’s Visual Studio development environment uses the OpenAI Codex to produce code in real-time using Copilot, an AI-based programming tool. Data taken from open repositories is used to train the feature. The contentious issue is that, despite substantial usage of open-source material and the creation of new code based on it, no credit is provided to the original creators. Damages of $9,000,000,000 were sought in the complaint.