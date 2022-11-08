Para Shooting World Championship: India wins 2 medals

Al Ain: India won 2 medals including a gold in the Para Shooting World Championship held in Al Ain, UAE. Indian team of Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh won gold medal in P3 team event 25 meter pistol mixed SH1.

Earlier in the individual event, Rahul Jakhar bagged a bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine.

Para Shooting World Championship will conclude on the 17th of this month.