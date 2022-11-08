Rahul Gandhi has ‘been running’ since since I dispatched him from Amethi, says Smriti Irani.

On Monday, Union Minister Smriti Irani made fun of the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ claiming that Rahul Gandhi has been travelling the nation since she sent him out of Amethi.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had lost his stronghold of Amethi to Irani, but had triumphed from the other seat, Wayanad in Kerala.

‘But what was the scenario everywhere he went? Elections there for Congress continued falling short,’ Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, made these remarks while speaking at a Renukaji Vidhan Sabha campaign rally in preparation for the November 12 Himachal Assembly elections.

She also questioned a few of the Yatra participants.

‘Wherever he went, whoever he was with. He went on a Yatra in Tamil Nadu with someone who warned Congress members not to step on Indian soil lest they become unclean.’

I want to remind the shameless leaders of Congress that our gallant martyrs shed their blood for this land.

‘Whom did the leaders of the Congress party travel with on their Yatra in Kerala? with others who killed cows before posting the picture online. And Yuvraj of the Congress is commending them for eliminating Yatra’ She made a vicious attack.

Irani questioned the members of Congress, ‘Does your blood not boil when your leader supports people who want to see a divided India? Does your blood not boil when your leader applauds cow killers?’

This poll is not just about Renukaji or Himachal Pradesh, she continued, but also about those who, on the one side, give their all for their country and, on the other, those who disgrace their nation and back those who wish to see it fall apart.

Irani says that ‘the Jairam Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh and the Narendra Modi administration at the federal level both worked to advance the state, and people in the region will vote to reinstate the BJP on the basis of their accomplishments.’

People won’t be seduced by the election giveaways promised by the Congress, she claimed, accusing them of stifling progress in Himachal when they were in power.