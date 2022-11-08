This Bihar city is the most polluted in all of India.

According to data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board on November 7, Katihar in Bihar recorded the highest AQI (Air Quality Index) of 360 among 163 Indian cities, showing that air pollution levels have gotten worse in India in 2022.

The data showed that Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 354, Noida’s was 328, and Ghaziabad’s was 304. The cities with the poorest air quality on Monday included Begusarai (Bihar), Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Kaithal, and Gurugram in Haryana, as well as Gwalior (MP), says the most recent data.

Field fires and automobile emissions caused North India’s pollution ratings, especially in the national capital region, to fluctuate between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor.’

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Punjab has had the greatest number of farm fires this year.

One of the main sources of PM 2.5 pollutants is farm fires. The PM 2.5 particle concentration that can enter the circulation and infiltrate the heart and lungs and is associated with chronic respiratory disorders is measured by the Air Quality Index, or AQI.