As Musk considers putting Twitter behind a paywall, users may soon have to pay more than $8

Elon Musk has been openly pondering how to bring in money just days after taking over Twitter as ‘Chief Twit.’ The company has already taken some steps, such as laying off half of its global workforce and charging $8 per month for the once-free blue tick verification.

According to reports, Musk is thinking about putting the social media platform behind a paywall.

This comes as the social media giant reports an increase in new users since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over.

According to a Platformer report citing sources, the eccentric billionaire and tech investor David Sacks has been debating the idea of instituting a paywall for all Twitter users.

The precise design of the paywall is still unknown. According to a Daily Mail report citing an anonymous source, one idea suggests that anyone could use the site for a limited time each month and then pay a fee to continue surfing.

And no, this would not be included in the much-debated $8 fee for a blue tick, but would most likely be an add-on charge.

Even as Musk ponders new sources of monetisation, reports suggest that holding on to the platform’s existing sources of revenue has become a task. Amid fears that Twitter won’t be a ‘safe place for brands’ several advertisers, have stopped or paused their ads on the platform.