At the G20 Summit in Bali, PM Modi will present world leaders with a Kullu shawl and a Kanal brass set.

During the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present traditional Himachali antiques, such as the Chamba rumal, Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawl, Himachali Mukhate, Kullu shawl, and Kanal brass set, to world leaders.

According to officials, the action is anticipated to increase the tourist and handicraft exports of Himachal Pradesh.

They predicted that Himachal Pradesh’s art and culture would disperse far to several nations.

On December 1, India will take over as chair of the influential G20, replacing current chair Indonesia. India will hold the position for a year. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union are all members of the G20 (EU). Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the G20 conference, which will be held in Bali on November 15 and 16.

The G20 is the top platform for worldwide economic cooperation, encompassing over two-thirds of the world’s population, over 75% of global trade, and about 85% of the global GDP.