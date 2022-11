A major accident was avoided in Palasapuram, Sompet Mandal, Andhra Pradesh, when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus crashed into the fields after its axle broke.

When the incident occurred, there were approximately 50 passengers on the bus.According to reports, transmission or gear oil was leaking from the bus axle.

All of the passengers escaped unharmed. In the Srikakulam District, the bus crashed into fields near the road.