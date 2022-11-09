‘Get Ready For War – Fight And Win’; President Xi Jinping urges the Chinese military

The PLA has been told to focus all of its efforts on boosting capacity and preserving combat readiness since President Xi Jinping said that China’s national security is experiencing growing volatility. A unprecedented third five-year term has been given to Xi, 69, as General Secretary of the CPC, the country’s ruling party. The once every five years Congress of the party picked him last month.

Xi is the first leader other than party founder Mao Zedong to retain power after serving in office for ten years; all of his predecessors retired. He holds the three important positions of head of the party, military, and presidency. On Tuesday, Xi visited the CMC’s joint operations command centre, which is a crucial part of the strategic leadership of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC.

According to Xi Jinping, the world is going through more significant changes than it has in a century, and China’s national security is now subject to more volatility and unpredictability. He asserted that the whole military should put all of its effort into ensuring battle preparedness and enhancing its capacity to fight and prevail. The Chinese leader was briefed after arriving at the command centre, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) top brass has been ordered by Chinese President Xi Jinping to concentrate on transforming the organisation into a top-tier military power by 2027. The action is generally seen to put it on an equal footing with the US armed forces. Xi also outlined ‘winning in local warfare’ as a goal in his speech at the party meeting last month.

The former vice-chairman of the CMC, Xu Qiliang, stated in a statement that the PLA had to be ready for a quick transition from peace to war. To make sure that the forces are always ready to engage in combat, Xu said, ‘Always maintain a high readiness posture like arrows on a tight string ready to go’.