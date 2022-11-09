Google no longer allows users to utilise the old Gmail interface; the new design is now required for everyone.

Google is making the new Gmail user interface the default setting for users as of this month. In order to combine Google products like Gmail, Google Meet, Google Chat, and Spaces together in one place, the firm updated the look of its email service at the beginning of this year. Google nonetheless included a way to switch back to the previous design, even though the new user interface is meant to make all the different apps easier to access. However, users won’t have the choice to return to Gmail’s previous interface any time soon.

‘With no option to return to the ‘old view,’ this user interface will be the default experience for Gmail as of this month. Through fast settings, users may still modify their Gmail theme, inbox type, and other features with the new user interface’ Google said in a blog post.

The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become the norm for Gmail users who have enabled Chat as soon as the new UI becomes the default look for Gmail.

Google offers the fast settings feature as a means of side panel customization. Users can add crucial programmes for easy access and uninstall the default apps.

In a brief explanation of the new Gmail user interface, Google mentions that users can select which apps they prefer to flip between on the left side of the window by using Quick Settings in Gmail. Users will also notice a distinct section for system labels, such as Starred, Snoozed, and Important, as well as a customization option for those labels. Additionally, chat-obsessed users will see dialogue bubbles containing excerpts of incoming messages and alternatives for quick replies rather than opening the entire message.

In the side panel, Google by default displays a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. Additionally, the Chat option is now present on Gmail’s left side in the new design.