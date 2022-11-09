In Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, man beheaded over old grudge, two held

On Monday night, a 35-year-old man was brutally murdered in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur over an old grudge. The deceased, Mahesh Meshram, had 20 cases filed against him and was on parole at the time of his death.

At 11 p.m., the incident occurred just half a kilometre from the Durgapur police station in Chandrapur.

Four accused thrashed Mahesh before murdering him with a sharp weapon. The accused reportedly threw away his severed head by kicking it like a football.

According to the police, Mahesh had 20 different cases filed against him and was on parole. Preliminary investigation indicates that Mahesh was murdered due to enmity.

‘Two accused have been arrested, Further investigation is underway,’ said Ravindra Singh Pardeshi, SP of Chandrapur.