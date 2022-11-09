Indian Railways changes ticket reservation rules

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has changed ticket reservation rules. Passengers whose Aadhar card are linked with IRCTC can now reserve 24 tickets a month. Those who have not linked their Ids can book 12 tickets in a month. Earlier, passengers whose IDs were not linked had the option to book only 6 tickets in a month.

‘To facilitate passengers, the limit of booking tickets has been increased to 24 tickets in a month if a user ID is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar,’ said Railways.

Know how to book more than 12 tickets:

Step 1- Login to your IRCTC account and enter journey details and proceed with the bookings.

Step 2- On the train page, select the train and class you desire and proceed to the book page.

Step 3- On the passenger input page, click on the passenger name and select Aadhar verified passenger from the displayed list. The list will consist of all the passengers from the master list.

Step 4- Passenger details will be automatically fetched from the reservation form. Only one of the passengers from the selected should be Aadhar verified by the IRCTC. Other passengers should be typed manually.

Step 5- Continue the booking process and review the booking details and check the Aadhar details under travelling passengers.

Step 6- Select the payment gateway method and continue making the payment.

Step 7- At last, a confirmation page will be shown to the passengers.