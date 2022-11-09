IT raids at two Jharkhand Congress MLAs’, associates’ premises

The two Congress MLAs, Anup Singh and Pradeep Yadav, are likely to face more trouble after the Income Tax (IT) department raided various locations from Patna to Ranchi.

Surbhi Ahluwalia, the CBDT’s principal commissioner of IT and official spokesperson, revealed that raids were conducted on over 50 locations of the two MLAs, coal and iron sponge trading companies, resulting in the seizure of many incriminating documents and digital evidence of tax evasion.

The searches turned up unaccounted transactions and investments worth more than Rs 100 crore. More than Rs 2 crore in cash has been seized, and 16 back lockers have been frozen pending further investigation.

MLA Anup Singh claimed a few days ago that the IT had placed him and his family in house arrest. They were not permitted to leave the building. He stated that nothing significant was seized or recovered from his residence following the raids. He claimed to have explained every transaction and investment he had made.

Both Anup Singh and Pradeep Yadav claimed that the central agency raids were the result of their refusal to bend to the BJP’s demands.’The leaders failing to fall in line with the BJP will face the same brunt,’ they had stated.