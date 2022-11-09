Police bust huge terror module ; 3 arrested with ‘heavy weapons and ammunition’!

Jammu: As part of a huge raid, the Jammu and Kashmir Police detained three persons in possession of significant quantities of weapons and ammunition, dismantling a terror cell. Mohd Yaseen, Farhan Farooq, and Farooq Ahmed have been named as the arrested suspects by the police.

After lengthy questioning, the driver, Mohd Yaseen, admitted that they had travelled to Jammu to obtain weapons under Shahbaaz’s orders. Shahbaaz is a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler located in Pakistan. According to reports, Shahbaaz asked them to give the guns to a terrorist in the valley. Yaseen allegedly acknowledged smuggling weapons and ammunition inside an oil tanker. In front of a magistrate, the tanker was then examined once again, and various goods were discovered there.

Three AK-56 rifles, a handgun, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammo, and six grenades made up the found armaments shipment. The tireless efforts of the Jammu Police resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including two affiliates of a terrorist group, and the recovery of a significant cargo of guns and ammunition. Between November 8 and November 9, there were police officials from Trikuta Nagar police station directing traffic on the National Highway. The drill included asking an oil tanker to move forward.

The driver did a U-turn and again halted the vehicle at the same spot when the patrolling police asked him to take it ahead. This time, as the area started to get less congested, it was found that the vehicle that had earlier been told to move ahead was still there. When questioned about it, the driver and his two companions fought with the police instead of providing a satisfactory response.