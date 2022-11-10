3 arrested after Jaish terror module busted in Jammu

The Jammu Police on Wednesday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module and arrested three operatives in the Narwal area, recovering a large haul of arms and ammunition.

During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, a police party from Trikuta Nagar police station cleared traffic on the national highway. During the exercise, an oil tanker with the registration number JK02BF/ 2965 stationed at Narwal was directed to proceed.

The same truck, however, came to a halt near the Environmental Park on the Narwal-Sidhra bye-pass road.

The patrolling party asked the truck driver to proceed again, but he made a U-turn and parked the truck at the original location in Narwal.

When the driver was questioned, he and two of his associates got into a fight with the police. They were taken to the police station and a FIR number 284 was registered under section 353 of the IPC at the Bahu Fort police station.

They were identified as Puchil Pampora driver Mohammad Yaseen, Drangbal Pampore residents Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmed.

Following the legal formalities, a signal was sent to the accused’s police stations to determine their involvement in other cases, if any, and their antecedents.