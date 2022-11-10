Deepika Padukone launches her new skincare line 82°E, ‘Born in India, for the world’

Deepika Padukone announced the launch of her long-awaited skincare line 82°E on Thursday, a day after sharing a cryptic video on Instagram teasing a new announcement. Padukone described the brand as ‘Born in India, for the World.’

The skincare line’s unique name is derived from the concept of the East meeting the West. ‘Our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world,’ Deepika wrote in the video’s caption.

82°E skincare line promises to be clean, cruelty-free and vegan. ‘The range of skincare products have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin, Deepika wrote. The actress is the co-founder of the brand.

As fans celebrated the 15th anniversary of Deepika’s debut film on Wednesday, she teased with a cryptic video that said, ‘It’s time to look East.’

According to reports, the 82°E’s skincare debut includes a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, eye cream and SPF. The skincare line will be up for sale from mid-November.