Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: An Indian expat named Alex Varghese won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 405 draw. The draw was held at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. Alex Varghese will share the fortune with his 9 colleagues from ‘All Cargo Logistics’ company in Dubai.

Alex Varghese won the fortune for ticket number 2543 which he purchased along with his colleagues online on October 28. Varghese is the 198th Indian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for 2 luxury cars and 2 motorbikes.

Justin Jose, a 41-year-old Indian expat living in Dubai won a BMW X6 M50i (Mineral White Metallic) car. Schade Ulrich, a 64-year-old German living in Berlin won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Spectral Blue Metallic). Shibin K. Jose, an Indian expat from Dubai won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, and Pillai Venkata, an Indian expat from Sharjah won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Kalamata Metallic Matt) motorbike.